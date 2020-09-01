Former Driver Services Centers Reopen as Express Centers in Nashville and Memphis

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 | 12:49pm
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) has reopened former Centennial and Summer Avenue Driver Services Center locations as express centers. These locations will reopen to alleviate demand in high-volume areas.
Centennial Express Services Center
6604 Centennial Boulevard Nashville, TN 3720
Bartlett Express Services Center
6340 Summer Avenue Memphis, TN 38134
An express services center can only process the following transactions:
- REAL ID
- New or Returning Resident
- Identification License Duplicate and Renewal*
- Handgun Carry Permits Renewal and Duplicate
- Driver License Duplicate and Renewal*
- Driving Records (MVR)
*For convenience, services with an asterisk next to them are available online in the e-Services portal and don’t require a visit to a Driver Services Center in person. Customers can now make an appointment for these locations by visiting www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.