Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,074 in the last 365 days.

MDOT closing part of US-31 BR (Polk Road) in Hart for culvert replacement starting Sept. 8

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oceana                                   

HIGHWAY: US-31 Business Route (BR) (Polk Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Hart

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.1 million to replace the culvert on US-31 BR over Russell Creek in the city of Hart.

Project map

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During construction, US-31 BR will be closed between the US-31 northbound ramps and Comfort Drive (approximately 700 feet east of the northbound US-31 ramps). Traffic will be detoured via US-31, Monroe Road, and Old US-31 (Oceana Drive). Access will always be maintained to homes and businesses. Alternate detour: Take the Hart exit at Polk Road (Exit 149) and head west to northbound 56th Avenue, east on Tyler Road and south on 72nd Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project involves replacing the original culvert from 1976 to ensure proper flow and drainage underneath the roadway.

You just read:

MDOT closing part of US-31 BR (Polk Road) in Hart for culvert replacement starting Sept. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.