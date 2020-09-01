MDOT closing part of US-31 BR (Polk Road) in Hart for culvert replacement starting Sept. 8

Contact:

COUNTY: Oceana

HIGHWAY: US-31 Business Route (BR) (Polk Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Hart

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.1 million to replace the culvert on US-31 BR over Russell Creek in the city of Hart.

Project map

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During construction, US-31 BR will be closed between the US-31 northbound ramps and Comfort Drive (approximately 700 feet east of the northbound US-31 ramps). Traffic will be detoured via US-31, Monroe Road, and Old US-31 (Oceana Drive). Access will always be maintained to homes and businesses. Alternate detour: Take the Hart exit at Polk Road (Exit 149) and head west to northbound 56th Avenue, east on Tyler Road and south on 72nd Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project involves replacing the original culvert from 1976 to ensure proper flow and drainage underneath the roadway.