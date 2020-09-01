Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New traffic configuration on US-2/US-41 from Gladstone to Rapid River starts Wednesday

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

September 1, 2020 -- Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, traffic will be reconfigured at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) US-2 reconstruction project between Gladstone and Rapid River.

Currently, one lane is open in each direction on the westbound lanes of US-2/U2-41. Starting tomorrow, traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on the outside lanes of the eastbound and westbound divided highway.

This traffic configuration is expected to last for approximately three weeks while the contractor completes new directional crossovers and removes existing crossovers.

MDOT is investing $6.5 million to reconstruct about 5.3 miles of eastbound US-2/US-41. The project includes asphalt and concrete pavement reconstruction, a grade lift, and pavement markings on US-2/US-41 from the Wisconsin Central, Ltd. Railroad in Gladstone to west of Bay Shore Drive in Rapid River, Delta County. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project started in late May and is expected to be completed in early October.

