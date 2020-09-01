Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Shawn Lagasse

Maine DOE Team member Shawn Lagasse is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Shawn in the brief question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

My role in the Department is a Data Specialist for the Career Technical Education (CTE) Team. This role includes analyzing secondary data for both federal and state reporting requirements. One of my several other duties is to assist CTE schools during their new program application process.

What do you like best about your job?

I find professional satisfaction in retooling methodologies to lessen obstacles for our CTE schools while improving data accuracy.

How or why did you decide on this career?

Since I am a product of a CTE education and my college degrees are related to applied hands-on education, it felt like these attributes paired well with my 20+ years of real-world experiences with this opportunity.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Oh, I enjoy the typical activities most others do when away from the office.  A spirited match of badminton is a delightful way to pass the time.

