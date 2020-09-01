Temporary Disruption of Service at the DHS Call Center Today

The DHS Call Center experienced technical issues this morning, Sept. 1, 2020, that have since been resolved. This impacted callers being able to remain connected with DHS workers, and we apologize for the disruption of service. Thank you for your understanding.

Our online Customer Portal is always available at HealthyRhode RI (direct link below), where you can apply/renew benefits, check the status of an application, upload documents, read notices and report a change. Below is also a link to a helpful guide to access the customer portal.

Again, we apologize for this temporary inconvenience.