Lt. Governor, Local Leaders Host Virtual Discussion with Colombian Officials

Office Activity Update - August 27, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee, in conjunction with Senator Sandra Cano, Oscar Mejias of the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, recently held a virtual meeting with the Governor of Boyca Colombia and other government officials.

The Colombian government provided an overview of their country's top industries and exports and also highlighted steps being taken to combat COVID-19. Lt. Governor McKee highlighted similar information from Rhode Island.

The meeting is part of a series of virtual discussions organized by the Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors over the past several months. The ambassadors' goal is to connect Rhode Island with countries around the world to discuss economic and cultural similarities and to solidify relationships that can be mutually beneficial.

Previous virtual meetings have include discussions with officials from Taiwan, England, Australia, Japan, Israel and Germany.