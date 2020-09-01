Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
One Month Remains to Apply for Vermont Covid-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP)

September 1, 2020 | Montpelier, VT – Time is running out to apply for two major agricultural granting programs related to Covid-19. The deadline to apply for millions of dollars is just one month away on October 1.  “I strongly encourage all Vermont farmers, producers and working lands businesses to apply for these funds before they are no longer available on October 1,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts.

The purpose of VCAAP funds is to stabilize agricultural businesses and organizations based on their lost revenues and expenses related to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Dairy Assistance Application and Agriculture and Working Lands Applications are now available but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. 

“The Agency and its partners stand ready to assist you with your application. We do not want to leave any money on the table. We have already sent millions to hundreds but there is more money available. From organic farmers to sugar makers to slaughterhouses there is money available to help these businesses,“ said Tebbetts.

To begin your VCAAP application, visit Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program website, call the Agency at 802-828-2430 select #9, or send an email to agr.COVIDresponse@vermont.gov

