Governor Carney Announces Departure of CIO James Collins

After nearly 20 years of state service, Delaware’s top technology officer leaving for private sector technology post

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney announced on Tuesday that Delaware Chief Information Officer (CIO) James Collins will step down later this month after nearly 20 years of state service; the past six years as head of the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI).

Collins is leaving DTI to join Microsoft Consulting as a General Manager focused on state and local government, and higher education.

Jason Clarke, chief operating officer at DTI, will serve as acting CIO. Governor Carney will send a CIO nomination to the Delaware Senate for consideration before the General Assembly reconvenes in January 2021.

“James has been a central member of our team since Day 1 when I asked him to continue to lead DTI and Delaware’s transition to a more digital government,” said Governor Carney. “But his work and expertise has never been more important than over the last six months – as we have battled this COVID-19 pandemic. James and his team have kept state workers connected throughout this crisis, making sure they could continue to deliver vital services to Delaware families. He has worked with the private sector to expand high-speed broadband service across rural Delaware and to protect Delawareans from cyber threats. We will miss James’ leadership but wish him well at Microsoft.”

Collins, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, previously served as Director of the Division of Professional Regulation, Deputy Secretary of State, Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Governor Markell. Collins was first nominated as CIO by Governor Jack Markell and confirmed by the Delaware Senate in 2014.

During his tenure as the State of Delaware’s top technology officer, Collins leveraged his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors to implement synergistic, cost-effective and scalable IT solutions that help Delaware deliver digital government services to its citizens. Notable achievements under Collins’ leadership include expanding broadband high-speed Internet service across rural areas of Delaware and working to eliminate broadband deserts across the state by the end of this year. Collins also fulfilled multiple Executive Orders including creating the Delaware Cyber Security Advisory Council, expanding the State Open Data/Open Checkbook portal, and advancing IT centralization and virtualization cloud-based “as-a-Service” solutions. In 2019, Collins was elected as president of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers and continues to serve on its Executive Committee.

In 2017, Collins worked to pass legislation – sponsored by Representative Paul Baumbach and signed into law by Governor Carney – that modernized protections for Delawareans affected by breaches of cyber security.

Collins also spearheaded a transition to digital government and led the State of Delaware’s technology efforts throughout the COVID-19 crisis. As CIO, Collins led major modernizations of information technology systems to improve Delawareans’ security and user experience – including elections and child welfare systems, corporate filing platforms, and licensing applications.

“It has been my great honor to serve in the Carney Administration and work with such dedicated public servants committed to improving life in Delaware throughout my years of public service,” said CIO James Collins. “I have been blessed with amazing opportunities in the course of my career, so I am excited for this next step to continue helping governments and institutions of higher learning transform to deliver digital services on a national scale.”

