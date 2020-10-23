Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center is Urging the Family of a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Maine To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-He Will Deliver the Best Possible Compensation Results

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Maine and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center

BANGOR , MAINE, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran or former shipyard worker in Maine and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some honesty and clarity about how the mesothelioma compensation process works. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he knows what he is talking about. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran or a shipyard worker might be worth well over a million dollars.

"We know that because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma have not been receiving medical treatments that they needed, and in some instances, they have not started the compensation process for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The typical person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and by the time they get diagnosed they are very sick. If this sounds like your husband or dad in Maine-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. He will deliver the best possible compensation results for you or your family member." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Maine including communities such as Bangor, Lewiston, Portland, Brunswick, Saco, Sullivan, Milltown, Bath, or Biddeford. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Maine the Maine Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Maine Medical Cancer Institute: https://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, public utility workers, mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, steamfitters, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Maine.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.