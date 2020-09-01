Forest Service Proposes Improvements to Oil and Gas Development Regulations

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service published a proposed rule that aims to improve agency regulations for oil and gas development on national forests and grasslands.

The proposed change is one of many efforts underway at the Forest Service in support of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s direction to boost productivity on national forests and grasslands.

The proposed rule would align Forest Service processes with those at the Department of the Interior to provide more clarity and consistency for oil and gas permitting on public lands. The changes also emphasize lease operator responsibilities, which include safeguarding natural resources, and clarify what management actions the Forest Service may take when operators are not in compliance.

“Updating our regulations about oil and gas resources will help us be more efficient, while improving customer service,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “The rule would promote responsible development of our nation’s vast energy resources while preserving the surface resources of national forests and grasslands.”

In fiscal year 2019, energy and mineral development from leases on national forests and grasslands produced commodities valued at approximately $2.9 billion and generated nearly $298 million in revenue through royalties and other payments to the U.S. Treasury.

The proposed rule reflects requirements of legislation and Executive Orders governing federal oil and gas resource management enacted since 1990.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until November 2, 2020 and is posted on the Federal Register.