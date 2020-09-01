Smith & Associates Real Estate Announces Virage Bayshore is Sold Out

Brisk Demand From Project Start Fueled Successful Sales

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virage Bayshore, a 24-story luxury high-rise tower with a prime South Tampa location on iconic Bayshore Boulevard, announced today that all seventy-one residences have been sold. The condo tower broke ground in the Fall of 2017 and immediately set sales records in the Tampa Bay region for pre-construction buyer demand. Within the first year of coming to the market, 70% of the condos were reserved.





“The Virage brought a new level of luxury to Tampa Bay that buyers were excited about from the moment the project was unveiled. With the perfect mix of luxurious amenities, spacious interiors, and urban living, it is no surprise that sales were so successful," says Sandi Kerr-Lewis, Realtor, Smith & Associates Real Estate.

Virage has 71 residences, including 61 tower residences priced at $1 million to $2.5 million, and 10 estate and penthouse residences priced at $3 million to $5 million.





Among the premiere features, the top two floors have a single penthouse residence each, with 6,700 square feet of space and 360-degree views of Hillsborough Bay, South Tampa, and downtown. The following four floors are devoted to Estate Residences with just two 4,400-square-foot residences per floor. The Tower Residences range in size from 2,400 square feet to 3,300 square feet.





Every residence has a private elevator entrance, 10-foot ceilings, and access to resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool overlooking Bayshore, state-of-the-art wellness center, pet grooming facilities, and 24-hour staffed reception. Designed by local architect Curts Gaines Hall Jones, all of which have been oriented to maximize views of downtown Tampa and Hillsborough Bay.

“We are so proud to close-out condo sales and bring this iconic tower to life,” said Jay Tallman, Principal of Ascentia Development Group, which built Virage in partnership with Batson-Cook Development Company, (BCDC). “During such uncertain times, it is very rewarding to come full circle and see the homes serving to create happy memories for their new residents.”





Bob Glaser, President, and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate said Tampa Bay is experiencing an influx of buyers with interest in luxury properties. “Discerning buyers are discovering Tampa Bay’s appeal for luxury urban living with tremendous value. We have several exciting projects ahead that will surely follow the successful sales trend we received from the Virage.”





About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.





About Ascentia Development Group

Based in Sarasota, Ascentia Development Group (ADG) has created some of Florida’s most stunning luxury developments, brought to fruition by vision, integrity and passion. ADG’s projects include “Beau Ciel” in Sarasota, “Orchid Beach Club” on Lido Key, “En Provence” and “Aria” on Longboat Key.

About Batson-Cook Development Company

Founded in 1963, Batson-Cook Development Company (BCDC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. It is a fully integrated real estate organization providing development and capital solutions, primarily through partnerships on commercial real estate projects in the Southeastern United States. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, BCDC offers a wide variety of real estate services from development and construction to equity and credit enhancements, to brokerage and property management.

