National Council on Disability welcomes new council members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council on Disability (NCD) – an independent federal agency – welcomes the appointments of Mary G. Vought of Arlington, Virginia, and Daniel C. Schreck of Greenwich, Connecticut, to the Council.

Both Vought’s and Schreck’s appointments to NCD are by President Donald Trump. Vought took the oath of office on Aug. 27 and Schreck took the oath of office on Aug. 26. Both began their time as NCD council members on those respective dates.

Vought and Schreck join Chairman Neil Romano, Vice Chairman Jim Brett, and Council Members Billy Altom, Jim Baldwin, Rabia Belt, Andrés Gallegos, and Clyde Terry.

Appointments to NCD are made by the President of the United States, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, the Speaker of the House, and the House Minority Leader pursuant to Section 451 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (Pub. L. 113–128).

Biography of Mary G. Vought: Mary G. Vought is the president and founder of Vought Strategies and the executive director of the Senate Conservatives Fund in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, she worked for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) as his communications director and then senior advisor. She also worked in the U.S. House for several members of Congress, including serving on the House leadership staff for then-Representative Mike Pence (Indiana). Mary has had several pieces on the topics of disability and health published in national publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, USA Today, and the New York Post. Mary has been a strong advocate for those with cystic fibrosis like her youngest daughter has. Vought has a bachelor's degree in communications and one in political science from Vanguard University of Southern California.

Biography of Daniel C. Schreck: Daniel Schreck is a partner at the investment firm Equinox Partners. Previously, Daniel was the founding director of Young Adult Outreach for the Archdiocese of New York and was an international marketing consultant for Sony Music. He is an adjunct professor of finance and strategy at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. Daniel graduated from the Franciscan University of Steubenville with a bachelor’s degree in Biology, studied philosophy at the University of Santa Croce, Rome, earned a Licentiate in Bioethics from Regina Apostolorum University, Rome, and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School. He serves on the boards of Avail, The Jerome LeJeune Foundation USA, The Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund, The Catholic Artists Society, and the Culture of Life Foundation. Daniel has a daughter who has Down syndrome as well as two nieces with the same.

About the National Council on Disability (NCD): First established as a small advisory Council within the Department of Education in 1978, NCD became an independent federal agency in 1984. In 1986, NCD recommended enactment of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and drafted the first version of the bill which was introduced in the House and Senate in 1988. Since the ADA became law in 1990, NCD has continued to play a leading role in crafting policy solutions, and in advising the President, Congress and other federal agencies on disability policies, programs, and practices.

Nicholas Sabula National Council on Disability 202-272-2076 nsabula@ncd.gov