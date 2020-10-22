Rhode Island Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Be the Go-to Lawyer for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Rhode Island-Get Serious About Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Rhode Island and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-he will know how to help.” — Rhode Island Mesothelioma Victims Center

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND , USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to lawyer for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Rhode Island or their family members. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-provided the Veteran or their family hire lawyers who know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to assist a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "2020 might go down as one of the worst years for mesothelioma compensation in decades-not because there are fewer people with this cancer-but because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran in Rhode Island and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik will know exactly how to help you or your loved one-and the call is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Rhode Island Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available statewide throughout Rhode Island in communities such as Providence, Warwick, Cranston, or Pawtucket.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Rhode Island the Rhode Island Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Massachusetts General: https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Rhode Island. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Rhode Island include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://RhodeIsland.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.