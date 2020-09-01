Geocann and Sunderstorm enter agreement to expand California leadership position across the U.S. with VESIsorb® formulated cannabis products

Geocann will provide semi-exclusive supply and distribution rights of patented drug delivery system technologies to protect Sunderstorm’s place as the number one selling edible gummy brand in California with additional support for national expansion in key states

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sunderstorm that will bring VESIsorb® formulated cannabis products to millions of new consumers in the U.S. legal market through its industry-leading gummy brand, Kanha Nano. The agreement follows Sunderstorm’s successful launch of Kanha Nano utilizing VESIsorb® in 2019 that catapulted Sunderstorm to the number one position in category sales within months, according to BDS Analytics.



“We have been extremely impressed with Sunderstorm’s success in the U.S’s largest and most sophisticated cannabis market,” said Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann. “In 2020 they gained the number one position for edible gummies by fulfilling the most important unmet need for cannabis consumers … a fast-acting, highly bioavailable gummy. We are proud to partner with Sunderstorm and look forward to supporting their expansion.”

Kanha Nano is available in a variety of delicious flavors and is currently sold in hundreds of licensed retailers across California. According to Cameron Clarke, CEO of Sunderstorm, consumers have responded overwhelmingly positive with this product launch and report feeling the onset within minutes of consumption. The company plans to respond to this demand for fast-acting, superior performing products by broadening its portfolio of cannabis products that leverage VESIsorb® technology.

“The patented VESIsorb® delivery system provides a safe and effective solution that meets the consumer demand for fast-acting cannabis products,” stated Clarke. “Since launching Kanha Nano with VESIsorb®, our revenue has increased over 300%, we have rolled out the industry’s first fast-acting vegan gummy, and we have secured a strategic national expansion that will take these same formulations into key states, starting with Colorado.”

VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes. This multi-patented technology has been proven safe and effective in both pilot and peer-reviewed published studies, and is used in the most popular natural products that are distributed throughout the world under leading lifestyle and medical brands.

Geocann has the exclusive global rights to the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery technology for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoid formulations. The technology has been successfully applied to a wide range of cannabis based product applications, including soft gel and hard shell capsules, functional foods (e.g. gummies) and beverages, powder systems, tinctures, sublingual sprays, and topically applied formulations.

“These advanced product applications are a showcase of Geocann’s leadership position as product development specialists that provide science-backed solutions to the industry’s formulation challenges. We are delighted to offer them to Sunderstorm in a joint effort to meet the demand for the most sought-after cannabis products,” Lopez stated.

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com .

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm is a premier California-based lifestyle cannabis manufacturer focused on quality of products, quality of life, and quality of community. Leveraging years of experience in the market, Sunderstorm promises clean, consistent and reliable cannabis products backed by science. Through its Kanha gummies, Wind vapes and NANO5 nanomolecular oral sprays, Sunderstorm helps people achieve a life of harmony and wellness with consciously crafted cannabis. For more information, please visit www.sunderstorm.com .

About VESIsorb®

VESIsorb® is the leading delivery system innovation for dramatically improving the bioavailability of poorly absorbed ingredients, like cannabinoids. Since 2005, the advancement and superiority of this colloidal droplet delivery system have consistently been demonstrated in well-designed pilot and peer reviewed published pharmacokinetic absorption and bioavailability studies. For more information, please visit www.vesisorb.com .

