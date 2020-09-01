IMEX Group Donates US$250,000 to strategic partner, Meeting Professionals International

MPI Foundation launches ONE MILLION TO MEET fundraising campaign with IMEX donation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, USA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide representing over 15,000 members, recently announced that long-time strategic partner, IMEX Group, has generously donated US$250,000 to mirror ongoing efforts towards assisting distressed members. The donation serves as a call to the industry to join the MPI Foundation’s “One Million to Meet” campaign. The two organizations have partnered together on a variety of industry initiatives for almost twenty years and hold a formal strategic alliance in its fifth year.

Since February, when the pandemic created international alarm, the global tourism, meetings and live events industry has been inordinately affected through layoffs and furloughs. The ripple effect and compounded crisis made sustaining professional education, networks and membership an economic hardship.

“Covid-19’s abruptness made face to face interactions an unfathomable situation. To watch our community and our members struggle when these are the individuals representing a top ten global economic driver is heart wrenching,” said Paul Van Deventer, President and CEO of MPI. “Unsolicited support, like this, demonstrates how acts of generosity and kindness between organizations can aid in a united mission towards recovery. Our members, our industry and our world benefit from gracious people like those at IMEX Group; we don’t take this for granted and know that we are indeed stronger together.”

Most of the donation has been offered as a grant to the MPI Foundation, which will immediately direct funds to distressed members and non-members. The news was eagerly received by the MPI Foundation, which itself has contributed more than US$250,000 in support April through August, benefiting more than 1,200 members. With this donation, the MPI Foundation is launching One Million to Meet, a campaign to raise $1 million by the end of 2020 to accelerate the recovery of meeting and event professionals around the world.

“We’re over halfway there,” shared Kevin Kirby, Executive Director of the MPI Foundation. “Never has robust member and community engagement been more essential to assuring career support and economic recovery. One Million to Meet starts with coming together from across the globe to support and build a path to recovery. Every donation helps!”

Funds from the IMEX donation will also provide relief to the eleven European MPI chapters for initiatives to help sustain education and country-specific programs that can reengage industry awareness and commence recovery.

“Our partnership means a tremendous amount to the entire IMEX family and, being incredibly close with our friends at MPI, we know the value of its membership is critical to our global community,” said Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. “We see this not only as a donation to MPI, but to the recovery of our global economy, because the guidance and facilitation of their passionate members will pave our way forward.”

In recognition of their donation, MPI is providing “Industry Champion” credentials to both Carina Bauer and Ray Bloom, Chairman of IMEX.

Members facing financial distress have the ability to renew by contacting MPI through their engagement team at help@mpi.org to confirm eligibility.

For those corporations and individuals interested in helping the industry and MPI community recover, donations toward One Million to Meet are gratefully accepted at www.mpifoundation.org/milliontomeet. The campaign will also use #milliontomeet on social.

