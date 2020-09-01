U.S. Department of Defense Selects Carahsoft and Red Hat to Provide OpenJDK Support to DoD, Intelligence Community and Related Agencies

Enterprise Software Initiative Agreement Streamlines Access to the Open Source Runtime Platform for Java-based Applications

RESTON, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) has awarded Carahsoft an Agency Catalog Agreement to provide OpenJDK software solutions through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract. Under the Agency Catalog Agreement, Carahsoft will provide Red Hat OpenJDK software subscriptions, maintenance and support to the DoD, U.S. Intelligence Community and Coast Guard.



DoD ESI awarded the Agency Catalog Agreement based on Carahsoft’s competitive pricing for Red Hat’s OpenJDK solutions and Red Hat’s leading technical capabilities and support for Java development across operating systems. This agreement enables government customers and systems integrators to leverage Red Hat’s builds for workstations and servers to develop runtime platforms for executing Java-based applications and is effective through April 30, 2025.

“Red Hat's stewardship of OpenJDK allows communities of developers and users the ability to freely deploy Java to drive innovation within their environments, and keeps with our ethos of making software technology open, supported and available,” said Kevin Griffith, Senior Director of DoD Sales at Red Hat.

Carahsoft will promote Red Hat’s Agency Catalog award by leveraging its sales, marketing and contract management capabilities. In addition to these activities, Carahsoft will provide a designated program manager to support the catalog and facilitate the procurement process as well as provide regular reviews and reports.

“As the DoD seeks innovative solutions to power its unique deployments, Red Hat’s open source software offers the flexibility, scalability and security needed to ensure the warfighter is supported and mission needs are met,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Sales at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft is proud to work with Red Hat to support the DoD and simplify the procurement process so that mission-critical solutions can be delivered faster and more cost-effectively.”

This Agency Catalog supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers.

Red Hat’s OpenJDK solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Agency Catalog under NASA SEWP V Contract NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Red Hat team at Carahsoft at (877) 742-8468 or OpenJDKACA@carahsoft.com .

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Red Hat, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Red Hat is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

