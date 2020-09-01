Ramp to Southbound I-95 at Girard Avenue Interchange Closed Friday Morning for Construction

King of Prussia, PA – The ramp to southbound I-95 from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia will be closed on Friday, September 4, from 12:00 Midnight to 5:00 AM for construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Aramingo Avenue motorists heading for southbound I-95 will be directed east on Girard Avenue, left on Frankford Avenue, right on Delaware Avenue and follow the signs to the ramp to southbound I-95 at Market Street.

All scheduled operations are weather permitting. Motorists are advised allow extra time for travel through the work area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is building new southbound on- and off-ramps at the Girard Avenue Interchange under a $312 million contract to rebuild southbound I-95 from just south of Allegheny Avenue through the interchange, including construction of a new southbound I-95 viaduct between Ann and Palmer streets. More information is available at www.95revive.com.

