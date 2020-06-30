Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,053 in the last 365 days.

Donmar Sand Mine Virtual Public Meeting - September 01, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

When

Tuesday, September 01, 2020

6:30 PM

Event Details

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management will hold a virtual public meeting on September 1, 2020, at 6:30 pm, to discuss the Donmar Sand Mine.  The public meeting is being held virtually using an online platform in a live-event setting.  This platform allows DHEC to have a conversation with interested persons while following local, state and federal guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings.  Comments and questions made during the public meeting will be heard by DHEC staff and others who are participating remotely.  

Donmar Sand Mine Public Notice, Draft Permit, & Additional Information

Interested persons can join the meeting remotely using a phone, computer, or other mobile device. Anyone who plans to participate in the public meeting should complete the registration form prior to September 1, 2020. 

 

You just read:

Donmar Sand Mine Virtual Public Meeting - September 01, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.