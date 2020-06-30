Donmar Sand Mine Virtual Public Meeting - September 01, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

When Tuesday, September 01, 2020 6:30 PM

Event Details

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management will hold a virtual public meeting on September 1, 2020, at 6:30 pm, to discuss the Donmar Sand Mine. The public meeting is being held virtually using an online platform in a live-event setting. This platform allows DHEC to have a conversation with interested persons while following local, state and federal guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings. Comments and questions made during the public meeting will be heard by DHEC staff and others who are participating remotely.

Donmar Sand Mine Public Notice, Draft Permit, & Additional Information

Interested persons can join the meeting remotely using a phone, computer, or other mobile device. Anyone who plans to participate in the public meeting should complete the registration form prior to September 1, 2020.