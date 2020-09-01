Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Victorious PR, is Turning Internet Marketers to Industry Leaders Through Top Publications
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Kennedy is breaking the internet with her new offer of top-tier press for internet marketers who are looking to make a name for themselves in their target niche. Having counted several 7-figure earning marketing legends as her clients like Dan Henry, Shayne Hillier, and Bobby Stocks; she is now setting her sights on bringing credibility to all marketers.
As a highly in-demand publicist for the top internet marketers and influencers around the world today, Victoria has been able to secure exposure in top publications such as Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Thrive Global, Inman News, FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and more for her clients.
“As we continue to socially distance from home, internet connection and exposure has never been more important. People are watching closely on social media, which is why this kind of thought leadership through big-name publications is priceless for entrepreneurs and business owners,” says Victoria. “We work to position our clients as the #1 authority in their niche by getting them in these widely-read publications.”
Based on the premise that word-of-mouth marketing generates 5x more sales than paid media impressions, Victoria has mastered the art of online exposure today. People are 90% more likely to trust a brand recommended by a friend, someone they know, love, and trust, which is exactly what happens when that friend reads about an entrepreneur in a publication like Forbes.
Victoria continues to make a name for herself as a top brand and publicity expert, having been personally featured on over 182 publications to date including Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Super Agents Live, Path to Master, Realty411, GSD Mode, and the #1 Real Estate Publication in the world, Inman News.
“We've been getting flooded with a bunch of calls over the past couple of weeks,” says agency owner, Aaron Martinez. “Literally again, people scheduling on our calendar just from reading about us in these different articles and things like that. We've been closing clients left and right. Just from people that have been coming from the PR stuff.”
Victoria is no stranger to the benefits of inbound leads coming in from publicity. In fact, she has built her entire 6-figure agency solely from her organic social media and her publicity alone. Deeply understanding the power of press first-hand, Victoria is uniquely positioned to help internet marketers in establishing their online credibility and authority.
Undoubtedly a rising star in the world of PR, Victoria continues to make critical press connections and elevate her clients into 6 and even 7-figure business realms through the power of press.
Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Victorious PR, is a highly in-demand publicist for top internet marketers and has been featured in over 182 publications including Forbes, Yahoo Finance, and Inman News.
Christina Ioannou
