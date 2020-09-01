Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year Promotion Returns to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE – Starting today, New Mexico Lottery players can enter for a chance to be the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year. Players from participating lotteries across the U.S. can enter for a chance to win $1 million on New Year’s Day 2021.

This is the second year the promotion has been offered. Last year, New Mexico player Cecil Royce of Albuquerque was one of five lucky finalists from across the country represented on stage in New York City for a chance to win $1 million.

To enter in New Mexico, players must purchase a minimum of $6 in Powerball plays on one ticket to receive an entry coupon. Then they must enter the serial number from their coupon on the promotion entry site, available at nmlottery.com, by September 30, 2020.

Eight New Mexico players will be selected as semi-finalists. Each will win $400 cash and $600 in New Mexico Lottery Scratchers and an entry into the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year $1 Million drawing.

Five lucky finalists, drawn from all participating lotteries, will win their choice of a trip to New York City (subject to change for alternative arrangements) or a deluxe Party@Home package to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Just after midnight on New Year’s Eve, one of those five finalists will become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve!

Details and entry for the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year Promotion can be found at nmlottery.com.

Legislative Lottery Scholarships

All profits from the sale of New Mexico Lottery games fund an in-state college tuition assistance program. Since 1996, the New Mexico Lottery has raised $863 million for education and more than 128,000 students have attended college on Legislative Lottery Scholarships.

More information about Legislative Lottery Scholarships is available at www.nmlottery.com.

