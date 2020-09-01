September 1, 2020 - Herring Asks Virginians for Information About Impacts From Recent Changes to the U.S. Postal Service

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring has set up a dedicated email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. where Virginians and Virginia businesses can send their experiences related to impacts from recent, hasty changes the Trump Administration has made to the USPS ~

RICHMOND (September 1, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is asking Virginians and businesses to share their experiences related to impacts from recent, hasty changes the Trump Administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service. Attorney General Herring has set up a dedicated email address with his office, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., where Virginians or Virginia businesses that have been impacted by these changes to service can send their stories. Additionally, Attorney General Herring is also encouraging Virginians who work for USPS who may have knowledge of what is happening at various USPS facilities to reach out to his office.

“We have already begun to hear about impacts that the Trump Administration’s hasty, illegal changes to the U.S. Postal Service have had,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us.”

Examples of information Attorney General Herring is looking for:

Delays in receiving medication

Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

Late receipt bills

Late receipt of official government notices

Delayed receipt of packages

Contact the Office of the Attorney General:

By email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

By phone: (804) 786-2071

Earlier this month, Attorney General Herring filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that threaten critical mail delivery services and could undermine the national election in November. Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit seeks to stop and reverse cuts and changes at the postal service.

Additionally, Attorney General Herring sent a letter demanding “additional information on any recent operational or infrastructure changes that could affect mail service in Virginia, and details on plans to reverse any such adverse change” following reports of alleged ongoing reductions and changes at Dulles Processing and Distribution Center and Merrifield Processing and Distribution Center, both in Northern Virginia.

# # #