Richard Hozik Joins Constellis as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that Richard Hozik has joined as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Rich as Chief Financial Officer,” said Tim Reardon, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. “His extensive experience raising private/public equity and debt (including two initial public offerings), mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning will be a great addition to our executive team.”

Mr. Hozik has over 45 years of financial and operations experience in the United States and internationally. Prior to joining Constellis, Mr. Hozik held numerous positions including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer to a number of both publicly traded and privately held government contractors. He has also served as CFO and CEO of a global firm with operations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

A native of the Washington, D.C. area, Mr. Hozik graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is active in a number of Washington-area charitable organizations, including Childhelp.

Current Constellis CFO, Gordon Foster, is leaving the company effective September 30, 2020, allowing for one month of overlap and transition with Mr. Hozik.

“I’d like to thank Gordon for his incredible efforts on behalf of the Company during a critical juncture, including playing a leading role in our highly successful debt restructuring earlier this year,” said Mr. Reardon. “We wish Gordon all the best in his future endeavors.”

About Constellis

Constellis protects critical priorities safely and efficiently around the world. Operating in 30 countries and based in the Washington D.C. area, our 22,000 Constellis employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world and upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality and integrity. As a leading global provider of risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services, Constellis’s forward-thinking solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAS and K9 services, and crisis response and mitigation. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and other partners.

