Richardson Electronics Enhances Think Tank with Qorvo Design Innovations in Millimeter-wave MMICs

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its support of Qorvo’s design innovations in millimeter-wave MMICs by enhancing the Richardson Electronics’ Think Tank with new resources. Utilizing its experienced sales team, Richardson Electronics will provide design-in support, systems integration, and prototype design through its existing global infrastructure, along with key marketing initiatives. Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies was recently approved as a Qorvo die movement facility.



The Richardson Electronics global sales team provides technical support of Qorvo’s proven millimeter-wave solutions for a broad range of applications, including aerospace and defense. New product releases, technical articles, design tools, and product catalogs add to this support and can be found on the Richardson Electronics’ Think Tank webpage, where engineers can learn about Qorvo’s disruptive technologies and design innovations.

“We are pleased to support Qorvo’s design innovations in millimeter-wave MMICs, in particular, die MMICs,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Qorvo continues to lead the industry with die and packaged products that offer superior performance, such as positive gain slope distributed amplifiers. With Richardson Electronics’ recent approval to handle die MMICs, we are ready to serve customers with deep technical support to help expedite new design projects.”

Richardson Electronics provides a broad range of Qorvo products, including the most advanced high-performance components. To learn more, visit the Qorvo ThinkTank or the Qorvo Supplier homepage.



About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

