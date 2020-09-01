Sift Announces Integration with Shopify to Make Digital Trust & Safety Accessible to More Than One Million Merchants

New Sift App in Shopify App Store Allows Businesses to Unlock Safe, Scalable Growth With No Code

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it has launched a new integration with Shopify, a leading global commerce company that powers the businesses of more than one million merchants across the world. The integration was built in partnership with web and mobile app development agency Mobikasa , and allows Shopify merchants to deliver fast, smooth checkout experiences that drive revenue growth while protecting themselves from fraud.



As more commerce has shifted online, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic , the threat of fraud for e-commerce businesses has continued to grow rapidly . Now merchants are faced with the difficult challenge of offering frictionless sales and checkout experiences that consumers demand while preventing fraud.

E-commerce leaders like Wayfair and Harry’s rely on Sift to deliver frictionless experiences that grow top-line revenue while proactively stopping payment fraud and other abuse. Now, businesses running on Shopify can unlock instant access to the same industry-leading technology and expertise to protect their storefronts using the Sift app – available now in the Shopify App Store.

“Shopify provides merchants with powerful solutions to build businesses with none of the hassle, enabling them to sell and market everywhere their customers are,” said Alain Gendre, Head of Strategic Alliances at Sift. “With this new integration, Sift is empowering Shopify merchants to grow safely and securely with instant access to our platform.”

By using the Sift app on the Shopify App Store, Shopify merchants can now prevent fraud with the power of Sift’s global network of 34,000 sites and apps, and real-time machine learning – all while streamlining the customer journey.

By activating protection using the Sift app, Shopify merchants can:

Accept more orders : Sift’s accuracy reduces false positives, so merchants can increase conversion and build customer loyalty.

: Sift’s accuracy reduces false positives, so merchants can increase conversion and build customer loyalty. Stop chargebacks : An ensemble of real-time machine learning models deliver unparalleled accuracy, so businesses can reduce fraud by 80% or more.

: An ensemble of real-time machine learning models deliver unparalleled accuracy, so businesses can reduce fraud by 80% or more. Reduce manual review: Machine learning adapts to new fraud patterns in real time, stopping fraud automatically and reducing the need for manual review, even as attack patterns change.

Machine learning adapts to new fraud patterns in real time, stopping fraud automatically and reducing the need for manual review, even as attack patterns change. Get up and running quickly: With no code required, Sift’s app unlocks instant access to the leading Digital Trust & Safety platform.

“Some of the most innovative and fastest growing e-commerce businesses in the world rely on Sift to streamline their customer experience and prevent fraud,” said Prateek Sachdev, Managing Director at Mobikasa. “Now any merchant on the Shopify platform can get the same benefits by activating Sift’s simple, yet powerful, integration.”

Shopify merchants can access the Sift integration in the Shopify App Store: https://apps.shopify.com/ .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Harry's, Wayfair, Poshmark rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Noll

PAN Communications for Sift

sift@pancomm.com



