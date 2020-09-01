Alaska and Montana Added to Travel Advisory

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced two additional states—Alaska and Montana—meet the metrics to qualify for New York State's COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

New York State's infection rate has been below 1 percent for 25 straight days. The number of patients in ICUs remained at 109, the lowest number since March 15. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"As we continue to pursue a phased, data driven reopening, the number of areas that remain on New York's travel advisory is a stark reminder of the continued extent of the COVID-19 crisis throughout the nation," Governor Cuomo said. "Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that's why it's so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance. Everyone stay safe and be New York Tough, and we will get through this together."

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,073 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 432 (+14)

- 432 (+14) Patients Newly Admitted - 64

- 64 Hospital Counties - 31

- 31 Number ICU - 109 (+0)

- 109 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation - 54 (+3)

- 54 (+3) Total Discharges - 75,142 (+42)

- 75,142 (+42) Deaths - 3

- 3 Total Deaths - 25,331

Of the 76,997 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 754, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.6% 1.3% Central New York 0.8% 1.3% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.4% Long Island 0.8% 1.2% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.3% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 1.9% New York City 0.7% 0.9% 0.9% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.7% 0.7% Western New York 1.6% 2.0% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 435,510 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 435,510 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,786 16 Allegany 89 0 Broome 1,311 4 Cattaraugus 206 1 Cayuga 180 2 Chautauqua 405 11 Chemung 205 2 Chenango 229 1 Clinton 151 1 Columbia 569 0 Cortland 101 1 Delaware 115 0 Dutchess 4,868 3 Erie 9,947 75 Essex 131 2 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 0 Genesee 297 2 Greene 309 2 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 298 1 Jefferson 150 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 183 0 Madison 461 0 Monroe 5,462 10 Montgomery 207 1 Nassau 44,761 84 Niagara 1,626 8 NYC 234,542 305 Oneida 2,281 7 Onondaga 3,912 20 Ontario 393 2 Orange 11,445 12 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 304 1 Otsego 179 35 Putnam 1,505 4 Rensselaer 841 3 Rockland 14,271 16 Saratoga 846 2 Schenectady 1,271 8 Schoharie 70 1 Schuyler 26 0 Seneca 100 0 St. Lawrence 275 0 Steuben 315 0 Suffolk 44,885 65 Sullivan 1,530 1 Tioga 209 0 Tompkins 270 5 Ulster 2,176 1 Warren 322 1 Washington 268 1 Wayne 280 0 Westchester 37,021 37 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,331. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: