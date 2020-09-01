FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 01, 2020

POST Commission to hold final Listening Session Wednesday, Sept. 2, to discuss comments received in public survey on law enforcement training and discipline More than 1,600 Missourians responded to the survey of their interactions with law enforcement officers; public invited to listen to discussion, send final comments

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission will discuss survey responses from 1,683 Missourians to a survey on their interactions with law enforcement officers over the last year. The public is invited to listen in to the discussion and email any final comments they may have.

Two phone lines are available to call in and a WebEx link is also available. The Listening Session begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday:

Sept. 2 – Public Survey Listening Session

Line 1

Phone number: 650-479-3207

Access code: 133 643 4469

Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecf51c7646d28a34c0b925d68c2ca5930

Event password: Bfbqa2VYY32

Line 2

Phone number: 650-479-3207

Access code: 133 884 0241

Web address for attendees: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35479de125654023b638966f4be21dc8

Event password: vjMiqSkf976

Additional comments from the public may be offered by email during the listening sessions. Comments can be emailed to mosema@sema.dps.mo.gov. There is no audio option to ask questions during the listening sessions.

On Monday, POST Commissioners spent about 90 minutes discussing the survey results. The second session is being held so more members of the public have an opportunity to listen in on the discussion.

From Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020, Missourians were invited to participate in the survey on law enforcement training and discipline. The POST Commission and the Department of Public Safety are interested in feedback from the public as they review current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process for law enforcement officers. Law enforcement officers were also surveyed for their feedback in a similar survey.

Established by state statute, the POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education in Missouri. More information about the commission, Missouri’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Program and the disciplinary complaint process is available on the POST Program webpage: https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post/. This fact sheet summarizes the roles of the commission and the director of the Department of Public Safety when it comes to law enforcement training and discipline in Missouri: https://dps.mo.gov/documents/post-facts.pdf.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours of continuing law enforcement education each year to maintain their peace officers licenses: 2 hours in Legal Studies; 2 hours in Technical Studies; 2 hours in Interpersonal Perspectives; 2 hours of Skill Development involving firearms; 16 hours of electives in any of the preceding core curriculum areas; and 1 hour of racial profiling awareness training.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov