Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $11.7 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Alabama Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Alabama:

$656,477 for Auburn University Regional Airport to rehabilitate a runway.

$3,088,254 for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to purchase land and rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.

$6,135,367 for Jack Edwards National Airport in Gulf Shores to construct a contract tower.

$228,968 for Montgomery Regional Airport Dannelly Field to update the airports master plan.

$1,583,265 for Southwest Alabama Regional Airport in Thomasville to construct a new airport.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.