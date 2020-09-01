Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, First Lady Peggy McMaster's Weekly Schedule: September 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 31st will include the following:

Tuesday, September 1st at 2:00 PM: Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with DHEC officials to announce guidelines for nursing home visitation to resume, State House, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 2nd at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in an economic development announcement, Southern Carolina Industrial Campus, 314 Commerce Parkway, Early Branch, S.C.

Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in a Women’s Business Center Ribbon Cutting ceremony with SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, Benedict College, 2601 Read Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 3rd at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join South Carolina business leaders for the launch of the Be Pro Be Proud SC Mobile Workshop & Statewide Tour, South Shed Building, South Carolina State Farmer's Market, 112 Wholesale Lane, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 3rd at 3:00 PM: Lt. Governor will participate in a Women’s Business Center Ribbon Cutting ceremony with SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, Community Works, 100 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, September 4th at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette to speak to the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce First Friday Virtual Luncheon, Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83954229810?pwd=U0kvRWxDOW81TUFhUFNOdDZHQUpXZz09

Sunday, September 6th at 4:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Cook Out Southern 500: Darlington 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Hwy, Darlington, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 24, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 24, 2020, included:

Monday, August 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1st floor, Columbia, S.C.

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the 2020 Republican National Committee’s Convention meeting, Charlotte Convention Center, 50 S. College Street, Charlotte, N.C.

4:00 PM: Call with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator.

Tuesday, August 25

12:42 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1st floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

5:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

5:32 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:48 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

6:05 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, August 26

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media briefing recognizing Darlington Raceway, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19.

2:32 PM: Agency call.

Thursday, August 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1st floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker for the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance’s virtual annual meeting.

1:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:32 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

8:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the President’s Acceptance Speech of the Republican Nomination, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C.

Friday, August 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1st floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

4:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:53 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

6:00 PM: Policy call.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Republican Party’s Republican National Delegation event, Seawell’s 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, August 30

6:49 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

6:59 PM: Call with a constitutional officer.

7:13 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.