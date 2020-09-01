Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation to Host 12th Annual Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation is proud to present the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K, sponsored by Cancer Care Centers of Brevard and The US Oncology Network. Through the month of October, participants can complete the walk anywhere, any day.

Those who have registered can run, walk, dance, swim their way to the virtual finish line. The Pink Ribbon Walk’s mission is to celebrate every form of physical activity and promote a healthier lifestyle while raising funds for adult cancer patients.

All proceeds benefit the FCS Foundation, which provides financial assistance for non-medical living expenses to qualified patients who are currently undergoing cancer treatment in Florida. Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations go directly towards patient grants.

FCS Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Michael Diaz said, “This year has been challenging due to event cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without virtual events like this, the FCS Foundation would not be able to continue to donate over $1 million in grants a year to help cancer patients in need.”

“Funds raised by the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K will make a strong impact on those in our community who are battling cancer,” said FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys. “This financial aid will help make the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of assistance.”

Registration for the 2020 Pink Ribbon Walk: Virtual 5K is open now through September 30. All participants will receive a medal and t-shirt. Register now at FCSF.org/PWR2020.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

Executive Director, Lynn Rasys Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (941) 677.7181 LRasys@flcancer.com Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (770) 365.6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Director of Marketing & Communications, Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (813) 767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com