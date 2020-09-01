Verizon announces availability of innovative new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Tab S7 5G series

Verizon preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G start September 2



Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Tab S7+ 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will be widely available on September 18

Save up to $700 on a new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G when you switch to Verizon and trade in your old phone1

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and the Galaxy Tab S7 5G series are coming to Verizon with preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G starting tomorrow, September 2. This is the first foldable phone and tablets designed to work on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and our 5G nationwide network, coming later this year.

When can I get them and how much do they cost?

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G begin September 2 at 3am ET and both the phone and Galaxy Tab S7 series will be widely available on September 18. Pricing is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is $83.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,999.99 retail)

Galaxy Tab S7 5G (11”) starts at $35.41 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $849.99 retail)

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G (12.4”) starts at $43.74 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,049.99 retail)

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: The do everything phone

Folded it's a phone — unfolded it's a tablet: From the work-from-home parent to entrepreneurial creator to the entertainment connoisseur, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G gives you the flexibility to balance your life, work, family and everything in between. The phone is designed around a groundbreaking foldable ultra-thin glass that allows you to flip from a tablet to a phone with ease. A precision-crafted Hideaway Hinge lets you play with angles and navigate settings with Flex Mode, then sit back and enjoy your favorite shows on its huge 7.6” display2.

5G Built Right: The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G connects to Verizon’s lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, where available. 5G Ultra Wideband allows you to game with ultra-low lag, download HD videos rapidly and upload photos and videos to your favorite content-sharing platform at incredible speeds. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in parts of 36 cities with more being rolled out throughout 2020.

Productivity: The front of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G sports a gorgeous 6.2” edge-to-edge display that makes it easy to check your email, send texts and peruse your favorite social networks. When you need more room to edit a document, play a game or shoot a video, simply open the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and you’re greeted by a massive 7.6” Infinity-O display that gives you the real estate you need to get the job done. App continuity lets you transition directly to the app you were using on the front screen3. What’s more? You can effortlessly multitask with up to three apps open simultaneously and wirelessly share your work to a larger screen using DeX4.

Entertainment: You also get tons of options to watch your favorite movies and videos. Who needs a kickstand? Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G slightly and rest on a surface to use the Cover Screen to watch TV while you’re cooking dinner. Open it up to watch movies in full-screen glory or fold it 90-degrees and watch YouTube on the top half of the screen while chatting with your friends on the bottom half.

Gaming: Cutting-edge performance, long-lasting battery life and an expansive 120Hz refresh rate main display make Galaxy Z Fold2 5G the perfect addition to any gamer's arsenal. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and impressive 12GB LPDDR5 RAM give you fast and powerful performance for fluid multitasking and gaming with little lag, especially when on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — and 256GB internal storage5 gives you the space to hold it all. Plus, you can play your favorite games on both the front and inside display.

Creativity: Share moments from new perspectives. Set Galaxy Z Fold2 5G open on a surface to take pictures and shoot videos from virtually any angle with the phone’s hands-free folding capability. It includes three rear cameras to inspire plenty of creativity, including a 12MP Wide lens, a 12MP UltraWide lens and a 12MP Telephoto lens. Flex Mode allows for hands-free photos and videos on the 10MP Selfie lens, and delivers a new way to experience select apps by using both halves of the large display to chat, record, browse, edit, and more.

What promotions are available for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G?

Verizon has some great promos to help you upgrade to a new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

Get up to $550 off when you add a line and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan (Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan) 1 .

. As an added bonus, if you switch to Verizon you can get a $150 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on our Verizon device payment plan 1 .

. Upgrade and get up to $250 off when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a select Unlimited Plan (Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plan) 6 .

. Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period, including new cases and screen protectors from Gear4, Zagg, Samsung and Top Kevlar.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will be available for preorder in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. Visit verizonwireless.com on September 2 at 3am ET to order yours.

Galaxy Tab S7 5G series: 5G in tablet form

The Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G give you the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of 5G leadership, Tab S7 5G series will be the first 5G Ultra Wideband tablets available in the United States, unlocking smooth videoconferencing, fast downloads and ultra-low lag streaming.

Packed with cutting-edge features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G are built to support you throughout your day. Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, these tablets offer a vast canvas for bringing your ideas to life. Powerful processing, an expanded keyboard7 and upgraded versions of Samsung DeX allow you to get more work done in less time with a PC-like experience. With ultra-fast 5G connectivity, you can enjoy uninterrupted mobile gaming and high-definition streaming.

The Galaxy Tab S7 5G series makes it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your tablet. And with Quick Share8, you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts via Bluetooth.

Galaxy Tab S7 5G series offers and availability

Verizon has great offers to help you get up and running with a new Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ 5G.

Get at least $100 for trading in select tablets towards the purchase of a new Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.

Purchase any Android Smartphone and get $250 off Galaxy Tab S7 5G series tablet. Both devices must be purchased on a Verizon Device Payment Plan.

Get half off the Samsung keyboard cover with purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7 5G series tablet.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ 5G will be available at Verizon starting September 18. Visit verizonwireless.com on September 2 for more information.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans and port-in req'd. Less $150 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2Display measurements are diagonal and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.

3App Continuity and Multi-Active Window work with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers. Drag and drop functionality works with select applications.

4Wireless DeX requires smart TV with Miracast support; both devices must be on same Wi-Fi network.

5Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

65G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. $1999.99 device payment purchase w/upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $250 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

7Available for purchase separately

8Availability varies by market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

201.787.6165

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Twitter: @glkcreative