Robin.io Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io , the leader in Kubernetes data management, announced today that it has been named as one of just three leaders in the report, “GigaOm Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes.” The report offers a holistic view of the data storage for Kubernetes market, including technical and commercial positioning of 20 solutions. The report ranks Robin.io a leader and outperformer among the storage solutions in the space, recognizing the solution for its technical innovation and comprehensive feature set.



“Out of the 20 Kubernetes storage solutions we reviewed, we ranked Robin.io among three leaders, owing to its innovative and application-focused approach to Kubernetes data storage and management,” said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOm. “The Robin.io solution differentiates on its application management capability. It enables the user to automate and simplify several aspects of application deployment, data management, and protection while providing better quality of service (QoS) and disaster recovery options.”

Robin.io recently announced new capabilities that simplify hybrid and multi-cloud portability for complex, stateful applications to help customers effectively adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. The solution now enables customers to easily move complex stateful applications across clouds to unlock cost efficiencies and avoid infrastructure lock-in.

“We designed our storage solution from the ground up to provide bare-metal performance and seamlessly integrate with Kubernetes-native administrative tooling. These include Kubectl, Helm and Operators through standard APIs, and our technology provides industry-leading advanced data management capabilities for any stateful application running on Kubernetes,” said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io. “This recognition by GigaOm as a leader for Kubernetes storage validates our application-focused approach to data management on Kubernetes that simplifies deployment, data locality, data protection and multi-cloud portability for complex, stateful applications.”

Robin.io provides an application and data management platform that enables enterprises and 5G service providers to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin Cloud-Native Platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

