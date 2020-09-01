Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $12.2 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Maine Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Maine:

$3,321,486 for Bangor International Airport to purchase an emergency generator and other miscellaneous airport improvements.

$173,854 for Biddeford Municipal Airport to conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and update the airports master plan.

$119,500 for Brunswick Executive Airport to seal runway pavement and joints.

$165,000 for Sugarloaf Regional Airport in Carrabassett to construct a taxilane.

$196,000 for Dexter Regional Airport to remove obstructions.

$3,300,000 for Northern Aroostook Regional Airport to construct a taxiway and reconstruct an aircraft parking apron.

$263,297 for Eastern Slopes Regional Airport in Fryeburg to construct a building.

$208,700 for Newton Field in Jackman to remove obstructions and obstruction marking and lighting.

$3,400,650 for Lincoln Regional Airport to install navigational aids, reconstruct the runway and remove obstructions.

$1,011,366 for Knox County Regional Airport in Rockland to construct a new taxilane.

$75,161 for Wiscasset Airport to conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and install new perimeter fencing.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.