Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $105 Million in Infrastructure Grants to California Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of California:

$27,306,081 to Long Beach Airport/Daugherty Field for taxiway construction and reconstruction.

$18,023,885 to San Diego International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

$17,500,000 to Los Angeles International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

$13,798,605 to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport for terminal building expansion.

$3,338,755 to Napa County Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$3,297,825 to Lake Tahoe Airport for apron reconstruction.

$3,221,631 to San Francisco International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

$3,115,281 to Chico Municipal Airport for taxiway reconstruction.

$2,887,507 to Bob Hope Airport in Burbank for taxiway and apron improvements.

$2,833,707 to Metropolitan Oakland International Airport for taxiway improvements.

$1,931,823 to Monterey Regional Airport for constructing a service road.

$1,853,506 to Castle Airport in Atwater for runway improvements.

$1,270,756 to John Wayne Airport Orange County Airport for installing airfield guidance signs, runway lighting and navigational aids.

$1,111,110 to Fresno Yosemite International Airport for residential noise mitigation measures.

$650,689 to Palo Alto Airport for apron reconstruction.

$532,000 to Bishop Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental study.

$500,000 to Oxnard Airport for runway and taxiway reconstruction.

$333,333 to Mojave Air and Space Port for taxiway improvements.

$291,028 to Corning Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

$240,101 to Riverside Municipal Airport for acquiring or rehabilitating an emergency generator and installing airfield guidance signs and navigational aids.

$213,191 to California City Municipal Airport for runway pavement sealing.

$207,809 to Inyokern Airport for runway improvements.

$166,666 to Wasco-Kern County Airport for apron and taxiway improvements.

$165,000 to Whiteman Airport in Los Angeles for zero-emissions vehicle/infrastructure.

$105,000 for Mesa Del Rey Airport in King City for taxiway improvements.

$97,500 to Rio Vista Municipal Airport for installing a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

$75,000 to Jack McNamara Field in Crescent City to conduct a miscellaneous study.

$42,165 to Little River Airport to update a miscellaneous study.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.