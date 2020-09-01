For Immediate Release:

September 1, 2020

Auditor Faber Announces August Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation (Trumbull County) City of Oregon (Lucas County) The Village of Indian Hill (Hamilton County) Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority (Cuyahoga County) Butler County Port Authority (Butler County) City of Bellevue (Huron County) City of Ravenna (Portage County) St. Bernard Community Improvement Corporation (Hamilton County) Village of St. Bernard (Hamilton County) Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (Pike County) City of Massillon (Stark County) Delaware County Transportation Improvement District (Delaware County) City of Willowick (Lake County) Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium (Mercer County) Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (Portage County) City of Montgomery (Hamilton County) City of Englewood (Montgomery County) City of Sheffield Lake (Lorain County) South East Area Transit (Muskingum County) City of Mentor-on-the-Lake (Lake County) City of Streetsboro (Portage County) Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority (Hamilton County) Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation (Seneca County) Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation (Fairfield County) Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority (Summit County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644 - 1111