Ondot’s Card App Adopted by Leading Financial Institutions as Platform to Manage Digital Credit and Debit Cards

Interest in Card App accelerates as industry shifts to digital service and engagement

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announces it has been selected by 11 card issuers to modernize their credit and debit card portfolios using the company’s Card App.

Card App provides modern digital-first card experiences, similar to cards launched or announced by Apple, Google and Samsung. The institutions implementing Card App include:

American State Bank

Directions Federal Credit Union

Envista Credit Union

Horicon Bank

State Bank of Southern Utah

United Community Bank (UCB)

Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU)

The participating financial institutions can enable consumers to easily use, manage and control their credit and debit cards, as well as monitor their spending transactions and make smarter decisions about how they spend. Issuers benefit from fewer service calls, lower fraud and increased customer engagement.

“We decided to implement Card App earlier this year because of the quality of the digital experiences the platform offers to our members and the fact we could provide it without having a long technology roadmap,” said Stirling Ogden, head of Online Services at Utah Community Credit Union. “The situation with COVID-19 has only increased our members’ digital needs and has helped confirm our decision to choose Card App when we did.”

“Cards are the most critical touchpoint between consumers and a financial institution, and currently non-banks are promising a better user experience than banks and credit unions,” said Jim Cahill, vice president at Ondot. “The 11 financial institutions that have selected Ondot’s Card App are examples of regional and community issuers that can compete on digital customer experiences and win.”

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com