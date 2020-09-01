Political Marketers in 2020 are Excited About CTV, Programmatic, and Voter File Data

Polling from Centro Reveals Political Marketer Opinions About Digital Media

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced polling data today, showing that political marketers consider connected TV (CTV) the most promising digital development for the 2020 elections cycle. Additionally, 60% say that digital makes up less than 40% of their total paid media budget. Centro’s survey was completed in April 2020 by a variety of agencies, consultants and advocacy organizations specializing in political and advocacy marketing.



To read the report, ‘Digital Media Insights in Political Marketing,’ visit: https://www.centro.net/blog/2020/08/digital-media-insights-in-political-marketing-2020-elections .

Additional survey data shows that:

In addition to CTV, the top five most promising developments for digital campaigns in 2020 are ‘increased confidence in digital media,’ ‘programmatic ad products,’ ‘voter file data’ and ‘creative optimization.’

The overwhelming majority of professionals (almost 93%) feel that programmatic advertising has some level of importance.

For the capabilities of programmatic advertising partners, 3 rd party data integrations (66%) are the most important.

party data integrations (66%) are the most important. Only 6% are concerned about COVID-19 preventing them from working (due to health or layoff), but 70% thought the pandemic would limit fundraising abilities.

The most concerning factor for digital campaigns is ‘digital platforms shifting policies and restrictions on political ads.’

As the 2020 U.S. election season ramps up, Centro’s survey illustrates thoughts from political marketers as they navigate the digital media landscape. Numerous campaigns for the 670 national, state and congressional races, plus 180+ ballot measure votes, are exploring strategies that incorporate connected TV, programmatic and other addressable advertising elements available in digital media.

“Political marketers want their paid media to have the visceral effect of television and video, but with the addressability, effectiveness and automation available in digital channels,” said Grace Briscoe, vice president of candidates and causes, Centro. “With many Americans staying home more for safety reasons, and with turbulent issues including race relations, a recession, and COVID-19 creating digital content waves, political operatives are grappling with an unwieldly mix of digital elements pivotal in swinging a vote.”

For seven election cycles, Centro’s technology and services have been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy. Centro’s candidates and causes group has collectively worked with 1000+ political campaigns and independent expenditure committees, and 1000+ issue advocacy advertisers. Its proficiency for driving perception in government, in the public sphere, and among specific audiences, is a differentiated and valuable asset in this field.

About Centro

Centro ( https://www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de53039-cdd2-498c-aa15-7713de7f64ec

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12