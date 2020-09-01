UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

D2L Chosen to Provide Learning Management by Leading Health Educator

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of New England (UNE) has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.

UNE is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative graduate and professional programs online. The university is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. UNE will migrate students and faculty to Brightspace from their previous learning management system.

“We were looking for a learning platform that would support our interdisciplinary curriculum, including the natural and social sciences, health sciences, humanities, and the arts,” says Joshua Hamilton, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. “At the same time, we needed a platform that would support active, blended, and fully-online learning, and would work well with our advising and other academic enterprise systems, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Brightspace has the flexibility to meet all those needs.”

According to UNE, Brightspace offered several advantages:

Data and Analytics: Brightspace provides faculty with an easy-to-use, robust learning analytics dashboard that provides crucial insight into user engagement.

Brightspace provides faculty with an easy-to-use, robust learning analytics dashboard that provides crucial insight into user engagement. Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs of UNE’s 7800 students and more than 1100 faculty and staff.

Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, yet powerful and more than capable of meeting the complex and diverse needs of UNE’s 7800 students and more than 1100 faculty and staff. Flexibility: UNE was looking for a learning management system that easily adapted to support course development and delivery, as well as professional development for faculty and staff.

“UNE is a leader in preparing the next generation of health professionals to care for people and build a stronger, more sustainable world,” says Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “We’re proud to be a partner in delivering on that commitment.”

