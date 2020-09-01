Colorado Fitness Coalition Fights to Save Lives

Gyms Across the State Join Forces for the First Time to Keep Coloradans Safe and Healthy

/EIN News/ -- GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has never been a more critical time to make our collective health a top priority. That’s why fitness leaders across the state of Colorado are setting aside competition and putting lives first. More than 30 elite fitness brands comprised of 175 locations across Colorado have come together to form the Colorado Fitness Coalition (CFC) to fight the spread of COVID-19. The CFC has a unified goal to establish consistent safety protocols that adhere to all State and Public Health Orders across all gyms.



“The CFC is a much needed, unified voice for all Colorado fitness,” said CFC Advisor, Kelsey Donahue of Orange Theory Fitness. “Together, we are working to provide our communities with spaces to safely and consistently improve their physical and mental health. The fitness industry is a crucial part in improving the health and well-being of Colorado citizens and working to stop the spread of COVID-19 across our state.” Along with Orange Theory Fitness, gyms including Chuze Fitness, Club Greenwood, Colorado Athletic Club, Corepower Yoga, Planet Fitness and dozens more have already joined the CFC and taken a pledge to keep Coloradans safe while maintaining their physical activity.

While gym leaders have always been passionate about improving fitness and health, their passion has now turned into a purpose of saving lives. Prior to COVID-19 Americans were only getting 25% of the government-recommended dose of exercise each week.* Recent studies suggest exercise isn’t just important for those looking to get buff, it may give you a better chance of fighting the disease. “Obesity is a risk factor for more severe outcomes with COVID,” said Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Director for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Every club that is a member of the CFC agrees to maintain a gold standard in safety, sanitation and security for their associates and members. From the basics of mask wearing, to sanitation stations, physical distancing and electrostatic gun sanitation technology; CFC clubs will go above and beyond to provide and serve. Their hard work is already paying off, and it can benefit all Coloradans. In a large-scale academic study, researchers concluded that there was “no virus transmission or increase in COVID-19 disease related to the opening of gym facilities”.

CFC member clubs are committed to making a positive impact by keeping Coloradans out of the hospital, encouraging people to move again and supporting the state’s economic recovery. Consumers should look for the CFC seal at their favorite gym and expect CFC partners to not only inspire and motivate them to lead a healthier lifestyle, but also to follow best practices in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as outlined by the CDC and the State of Colorado.

Gyms across Colorado are invited to join the Colorado Fitness Coalition by visiting coloradofitnesscoalition.org. Coloradans are encouraged to share this link with their local gyms as well.

*Citing: NHS Report, #112, June 28, 2018, Federal Guidelines for Physical Activity

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nhsr/nhsr112.pdf

ABOUT THE COLORADO FITNESS COALITION

The Colorado Fitness Coalition was created in August 2020 for owners/operators of boutiques, studios, health clubs, gyms and recreation centers across the great state of Colorado to unite as one industry dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community, members and staff.

Never before have we realized the important role our facilities can play in the lives of our members as an essential part of their health; physically, mentally and socially. Although gyms are operating with restrictions, we are grateful to be open! Our goal is to work with state and local officials to keep our businesses open and thriving.

Beyond the immediate needs surrounding the current crisis, the CFC will continue to exist and grow beyond the pandemic to embrace other initiatives and ensure our strength and success as an industry in the future.

Visit coloradofitnesscoalition.org to learn more.

