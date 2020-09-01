AppSwarm Inc. Announces the Appointment of Michael LaLond as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company, and aggregator of mobile applications announces Ron Brewer has resigned as CEO and Director and Mike LaLond has been appointed to the same positions.



The AppSwarm management has announced Ron Brewer has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. Mr. Brewer feels a need to reduce the number of business projects requiring his time usage. Ron will be utilized as an advisor to AppSwarm Corp.

AppSwarm has appointed Michael LaLond to the same positions held previously by Mr. Brewer, CEO and Board Director. Mike is familiar with the operation and goals of AppSwarm as he has assisted the company through analyzation consulting projects.

About Michael LaLond – CEO

Mr. LaLond has served as a corporate officer in both public and private corporations and business enterprise. Mike’s primary focus has been emerging growth entities or business reorganization opportunities. He has an extensive track record of success.

Mike offers over twenty-five years of experience in the operation of companies, business process design and improvement, implementation of analytical applications and best practices at companies ranging in size from eleven billion in annual sales to five million in annual sales. He offers executive expertise in Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Budgeting, and Planning, Forecasting Financial Consolidation, Manufacturing, and Employee Development.

Mr. LaLond’s education includes a BS in Business and Education, an MS in Business Management, and a Doctorate in Business Law and Finance.

Noteworthy accomplishments include:

CFO-CEO for seven start-up companies under the umbrella of a holding company privately held by a single investor. Created the processes, designed the business models, identified the financial requirements, and managed the day-to-day financial and operational management of the seven companies.

President of a specialized polymer manufacturer. Reorganized the company, implementing new manufacturing processes, rebuilt the distributor network and worked with the chemists and research department to introduce new products with very successful results readying the company for divestiture.

Division Manager of Moorman Manufacturing, a billion-dollar annual revenue company.

After a rapid ascension through the management ranks and establishing company performance records, Mike functioned as one of seven executives to manage and reorganize a century-old company with over one and a half-billion dollars in annual sales.

Created new processes for the handling of information as part of a large reorganization for Bush Brothers (Bush Beans).

Facilitated the identification of the processes and procedures from seventy-five HR managers for the SAP implementation of an eleven-billion-dollar company. (Anheuser-Busch).

Designed training materials necessary to support SAP implementation. (Nike).

Designed a satellite distribution system with master distributors for a hundred-million-dollar animal health equipment company.

Created a process for manufacturing and shipping concentrated products to the master satellite distributors, reducing costs, increasing sales, and profits (Babson Brothers).

Functioned as contract management for the facilitation and process design merging five environmental companies into one corporation and managed several of the facilities.

Created all the processes and performed the day-to-day management of a multimillion contract with the Department of Justice to handle the clean-up of Meth labs for the DEA.

Created the processes for a company to manufacture and ship a concentrated form of their product to satellite distributors, reducing manufacturing costs, reducing shipping costs, increasing market share, and substantially increasing profits.

Designed a national telemarketing center. Developed all the processes and training materials to staff, train, and operate the center. Increased sales and profits over 100% by increasing the sales team and management of the team.

Mike LaLond stated, “I am excited to assist AppSwarm reach its goals of acquisitions and getting exciting software platforms into the market.”

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com