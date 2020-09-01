Xacta Receives Governance, Risk and Compliance Recognition in IT World Awards

Telos Corporation’s cyber risk management solution named a Silver winner by Network Products Guide

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation , a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that its cyber risk management solution, Xacta®, has been named a Silver winner by Network Products Guide's IT World Awards in the “Governance, Risk and Compliance” (GRC) category.



First introduced in 2000, Xacta has revolutionized security compliance for commercial organizations and government agencies by automating processes and reporting. The first solution of its kind, Xacta is recognized by technology analysts as the catalyst for the IT-GRC industry. Xacta offers a complete view of a company’s cyber risk posture for cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

“Xacta dramatically reduces the IT-GRC burden,” said Rick Tracy, chief security officer at Telos and co-inventor of Xacta. “We’re grateful to the IT World Awards for this recognition of our ongoing commitment to delivering compliance efficiencies for our customers.”

The 15th annual IT World Awards honored a range of companies, recognizing achievements in every facet of the information technology industry. The complete list of Network Products Guide’s IT World Award winners can be found here .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews.

About Network Products Guide's IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology and digital + cyber security. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America and organizations from all over the world participate each year.

Contact:

Mia Damiano

Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation

Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com

Phone: (610) 564-6773