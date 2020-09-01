Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the third consecutive year in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.



Founded in 1997, Risk Strategies is a leading national brokerage known for highly specialized technical expertise that reduces the overall cost of risk in today’s hyper-connected, fast-changing world of global business. With over 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies provides customized insurance and reinsurance placement as well as a wide range of risk management advice and services to clients nationwide.

“People want a career that is both challenging and rewarding,” said John Mina, Chief Executive Officer of Risk Strategies. “We have placed a real effort on fostering a workplace environment that ensures our employees can realize this goal. We do that by giving employees the opportunity to utilize and build on their talents and creativity in a collaborative environment, alongside colleagues who are as engaged and excited as they are.”

Risk Strategies is regularly growing and diversifying its specialty practices and capabilities, while broadening its geographical footprint. Over 60 firms have become part of Risk Strategies in recent years. These companies have brought valuable expertise, local knowledge and resources, and enthusiasm. This approach and commitment to workplace culture has enabled the firm to rapidly enhance its ability to deliver best-in-class service to clients and grow business in target markets such as employee benefits, health care, entertainment, higher education, professional liability, and fine arts, among others.

“It is exceptionally meaningful and an honor to be a named Best Place to Work for the third year in a row,” said Risk Strategies’ Chief Human Resources Officer, Janis Simat. “In the face of our strategic growth, we are continuing to create a great employee experience while staying true to the core values that our success has been built upon. This award reinforces that Risk Strategies is a differentiated, destination employer for specialized and talented experts.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the October issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

