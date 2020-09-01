Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – The Pipeline is Larger than Ever

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rowan Trollope had a clear message:



Five9’s reported its highest bookings ever for any quarter, which is highly unusual for a Q2, which is usually the company’s weakest quarter.

The company signed two of its largest deals even in Q2.

“The pipeline is stronger than ever.”

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impact of COVID-19, and all of technology.

