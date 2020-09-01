Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,875 in the last 365 days.

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – The Pipeline is Larger than Ever

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rowan Trollope had a clear message:

  1. Five9’s reported its highest bookings ever for any quarter, which is highly unusual for a Q2, which is usually the company’s weakest quarter.
     
  2. The company signed two of its largest deals even in Q2.
     
  3. “The pipeline is stronger than ever.”

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business, the impact of COVID-19, and all of technology.

Read: One-on-One with Five9's (FIVN) CEO: The Pipeline Is Stronger Than Ever

Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
support@cmlviz.com

You just read:

Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO – The Pipeline is Larger than Ever

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.