MooveGuru Delivers Rapid Growth During COVID, Reaching 1000 offices and 55,000 Agents

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roughly 35 million Americans move each year and MooveGuru is making it easier and more affordable than ever before. The Roswell, GA based company secured lead funding from the Atlanta Technology Angels last October to fuel growth and additional development. Today, MooveGuru has crested 1,000 real estate brokerages, serving clients of more than 55,0000 real estate agents during the COVID pandemic.



MooveGuru has developed a moving concierge solution that is provided to real estate brokerage firms who wish to deliver moving services to their clients. The services range from something simple like a change of utilities to a full hands-free move. Sam Rafeh, Operating Principle of Keller Williams Antelope Valley and investor in Hollywood Title said, “MooveGuru provides us a complete system to efficiently assist our clients in moving out of, or into their home. The service is aimed at reducing the stress during a move that has only become more amplified during COVID, and delivering additional homeowner services.” Sam Rafeh will be providing the MooveGuru service to clients in Palmdale, California, and is MooveGuru’s 1000th customer.

The Atlanta Technology Angels led the investment in MooveGuru last October. The COVID pandemic caused an economic seizure to the entire US Economy that many believed would wipe out young growth companies. After the original shock in March and April, MooveGuru continued their business development efforts. As real estate rebounded in mid-summer across America, MooveGuru saw an incredible lift, growing brokerage partnerships from 300 to more than 1000. The real estate industry has been a key driver of economic vitality during the pandemic, spurring significant investment in prop-tech firms exploding with growth. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, existing home sales have grown 24.7%.

Joe Beverly, an entrepreneur, a member of the Atlanta Technology Angels and an investor in the company, said, “Before I make an investment, I want to see a company with a great value proposition for customers, a solid management team which understands their technology and how to sell it, a good market into which it can sell, and the operations and financial know-how to make it all happen. MooveGuru has all of those things which is what excited me and several other ATA members about making an investment.”

Roswell, GA based MooveGuru. In 2016, MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 1000 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

