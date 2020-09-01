InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire collaborate with USA CBD Expo as Official NewsWire, Corporate Communications Firm for Upcoming Events

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of multiple cannabis-focused information services part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce that it has been re-engaged by the USA CBD Expo , hosts of the nation’s largest CBD conference network, to provide coverage and serve as the official newswire for the upcoming slate of events to take place in 2020 and 2021.



The USA CBD Expo has established a well-earned reputation for hosting the largest CBD and hemp-dedicated events in the United States. The company’s expos have been meticulously designed to create a global hub, enabling some of the world’s most significant and pioneering CBD brands and businesses to gather in a single, all-encompassing venue to exchange information and ideas. Participants will be able to experience the largest selection of innovative CBD and hemp products, including offerings in the edibles, tinctures, beverages, topicals, vapes, flower, cosmetics and pet product sectors.

Having successfully collaborated with USA CBD Expo for its premier Las Vegas event held in February 2020, CNW has been asked to extend its collaboration to include USA CBD Expo’s future line-up, including the upcoming Chicago conference in December 2020 , the Atlanta conference in February 2021 as well as the South American conference – set to take place in Medellin, Colombia in May 2021 . IBN has also been engaged as the official corporate communications firm for all three events.

IBN and CNW will work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase exposure for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. CannabisNewsWire will be providing amplified article syndication to over 5,000 outlets as well as publicizing the event through CNW’s weekly newsletter along with a site-wide banner on the CNW website. Related brands within the IBN network, such as CBDWire, HempWire, and CannabisNewsWatch, will also feature the event and distribute the content generated.

“We really enjoy working with the USA CBD Expo team,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “This well-experienced organization is known throughout the industry for consistently attracting some of the largest and most innovative companies and entrepreneurs within the global CBD sector.”

“We are very proud of the great success we have experienced through our USA CBD Expo events thus far, and are looking forward to marketing our full docket of events with IBN’s cannabis, hemp and CBD brands,” said Nicole Beiner, Marketing Director at USA CBD Expo. “IBN and its brand network have done a stellar job in heightening the awareness of our past events. We look forward to a continued relationship with this outstanding team.”

Additional information about the USA CBD expo, including registration details, is available at https://usacbdexpo.com .

