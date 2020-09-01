AFWERX Announces ARES Security Among Top Selected Teams Across the Globe Vying to Build the Base of the Future

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced ARES Security as one of the top 92 participating teams selected from across the globe competing to build the Base of the Future Challenge .

The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.

Located in Vienna, Virginia, ARES Security is competing in the Base Security & Defense Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia, and other allied countries – that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions, and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.

“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”

The Base Security & Defense Challenge focuses on ways the U.S. Air Force utilizes the building and restoration of new installations to examine and improve the existing security and defense systems that protect the people and critical resources on them. Air Force bases have large perimeters that require safeguarding from active shooters, explosives, cyber risks, and many other potential threats. To improve and modernize installation security and defense, this Challenge called for solutions to help the Department of Defense construct an agile, swift and responsive Base of the Future.

ARES Security provides a life cycle solution for Base Security and Defense that combines the power of modeling, simulation, virtualization, sensor fusion, common operational picture, and AI to provide the tools that the Base of the Future needs to Assess, Train, and Respond to incidents. AVERT Physical Security creates a 3D digital twin of the Base and simulates any threat against any response to improve security effectiveness and optimize cost. AVERT Virtual Tabletop and AVERT Virtual Reality Training transforms exercises and training into a virtual experience to fine tune responses and improve results. AVERT C2 integrates sensors, alarms, and AVERT AI into a common operational picture to support rapid, effective response. AVERT Mission Planning and Operations provides the Base Defense Operations Center mission planning and control for Ghost Robotics' quadrupeds, a 4 legged robotic dog, which can be used in security tasks such as surveillance, inspection, mobile sensor, etc. thus allowing airmen to be repurposed against the highest priority tasks.

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security noted: “It is time to harness the power of modeling, simulation, virtual reality, and AI technology to transform security operations in ways that improve the security effectiveness of response plans and reduce cost in the face of increasing challenges from adversaries. ARES Security is committed to champion the change made possible through AVERT.”

The AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event, teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.

The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force. To learn more about the Base of the Future Challenges, click here.

ABOUT ARES SECURITY

ARES Security is the developer of the AVERT suite of physical security solutions. In 1999, ARES Security started work with DTRA on the physical security vulnerability assessment for the US stockpile of nuclear weapons using modeling and simulation software. Over the years, the AVERT software has matured in many ways. AVERT Physical Security has been Accredited by DoD and DOE having gone through the rigors of Verification and Validation. AVERT Physical Security has also been certified under the SAFETY Act by the Department of Homeland Security. Today, AVERT Physical Security continues to be used by DTRA to protect the US Nuclear Weapons Stockpile, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, and 65% of the commercial nuclear reactors in North America. The capabilities of AVERT are also used by Transit Agencies, Critical Infrastructure, and Corporations to optimize security designs and improve response plans for challenging threats such as active shooter, IED, and sUAS. The AVERT suite of virtual exercise and training solutions provide security forces the tools they need to build the skills required for critical incident response. In the security operations center, AVERT provides the Common Operational Picture, AI informed decision support, and Mission Plans and Operations for UGVs that are critical for rapid security incident response. What has been proven through many years of DoD, DOE, and commercial work is that AVERT can significantly increase the effectiveness of security plans while saving millions of dollars in capital and operational costs.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

