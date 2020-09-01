DTE Energy files plan to add enough solar energy generation to power 120,000 homes by 2022

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If the plan is approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE would increase its solar generation capacity by nearly ten times over the next two years

By 2022, DTE’s wind and solar energy portfolio would generate enough clean energy to power 900,000 homes

The new solar projects would support increased customer enrollments in DTE’s MIGreenPower renewable energy program

DETROIT, September 1, 2020 – DTE Energy today announced that it has updated its MIGreenPower voluntary renewables plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The plan includes bringing online an additional 420 megawatts of solar energy by 2022, or enough clean energy to power 120,000 homes. The new solar assets will source clean energy purchases from corporate, municipal and industrial customers participating in the company’s MIGreenPower program.

If the MPSC approves this plan, DTE will significantly increase its generation capacity from renewables, ending 2022 with enough solar and wind energy capacity to power 900,000 homes. The company’s clean energy generation will offset approximately 4.7 million tons of CO2e – equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 938,000 passenger cars driven for a year.*

“DTE is delivering on its commitment to reduce carbon emissions and meet customer demand for more renewable energy,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “We appreciate the broad-based customer interest in our MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program, which is on track to be one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. Bringing more renewable energy projects online benefits our customers, the environment and our state’s economy.”

DTE currently has 15 wind parks and 31 solar farms in its generation portfolio capable of producing enough clean energy to power more than 500,000 homes. The company will add three additional wind parks to its portfolio by the end of this year, including Isabella l and ll which will be the largest wind parks in Michigan.

To date, approximately 16,000 residential and small business customers and some of our state’s most well-known companies, including General Motors and Ford Motor Company, have enrolled in MIGreenPower to support the development of Michigan-made renewable energy and to reduce their carbon footprint. The MIGreenPower program is open to all DTE electric customers who want to attribute a greater percentage of their energy use to DTE’s wind and solar energy projects. Customers can enroll by visiting www.migreenpower.com or calling 855.613.4445.

DTE is Michigan’s leading renewable energy producer and investor. Since 2009, DTE has driven investments of $3 billion in renewable energy infrastructure, and the company will invest an additional $2 billion in wind and solar assets by 2024, more than doubling its renewable energy generation capacity.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator.

