Chiesi Group and JAGGAER Drive Strategic Supplier Management and Procurement Excellence

Leading procurement technology company helps global pharmaceutical organization mitigate supplier risk and advance overall purchasing performance

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Group, an international pharmaceutical corporation focused on research, development, and production of innovative medicines, has selected JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, to strategically and progressively advance and expand its supplier management program across its 29 affiliates and into indirect and industrial supply categories.



The enhanced program enables Chiesi to further reduce risk through creating a single view of all supplier activity across the entire organization. With the JAGGAER ONE Supplier Management solution, Chiesi maximizes control and visibility and streamlines the supplier classification and evaluation process by centralizing all supplier information and data.

“With more than fifteen thousand suppliers globally and an annual expenditure turnover of around €1.1 billion, we needed to restructure our supplier management process to keep up with the highly complex, interconnected, and geographically diverse nature of our supply base,” said Guido D'Agostino, Head of Global Procurement at Chiesi Group. “JAGGAER has been a terrific partner, helping us exceed B Corp certification standards and build transparency, efficiency, and agility in our approach with defined processes, clear ownership and accountability, management over exceptions, structured information sharing, and more.”

Chiesi is the first global pharmaceutical group to become B Corp certified, obtaining its B Corp global sustainability certification in May 2019. The organization’s new approach to supplier management enables Chiesi to ensure all suppliers in its network are aligned with its suppliers’ Code of Interdependence and meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance.

“The pharmaceutical industry faces unique supply chain risks and therefore needs vertically-tailored solutions that deliver complete, accurate visibility. We’re committed to using our deep experience in the sector to equip procurement teams with the digital processes and data they need to maximize control and impact,” said Mario Messuri, General Manager Italy and VP South Europe, JAGGAER. “Our supplier classification tree is unique and specialized for the sector, equipping teams with data-driven transparency on supplier performance. Companies can easily see which supply base partners are aligned with core values and standards and make informed, strategic procurement decisions that lower costs, mitigate risk, and drive business value, which is critical amidst today’s hyper-uncertainty.”

To learn more about how JAGGAER helps organizations simplify the procurement process, please click here.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

