First Patient Dosed in AstraZeneca’s Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Trial at Headlands’ JEM Research Institute Site in Florida

Headlands Research Doses First North American Patient in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Trial at JEM Research Institute in Lake Worth, with Trial Efforts Also Underway in Atlanta, McAllen, and Lake Charles

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research is pleased to announce that on Friday, Aug. 28, its JEM Research Institute clinical trial site in Lake Worth, Florida, successfully dosed the first North American patient in AstraZeneca’s Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial. Reflecting Headlands’ focus on diversity in clinical trials, the first patient is a 23-year-old Latino man from Palm Beach County.



“The importance of including diverse participants in clinical trials cannot be overstated and we are glad that the first patient dosed for this important trial reflects such diversity,” said Dr. James Goldenberg, Associate Medical Director and Senior Vice President at JEM Research Institute.

Headlands has built an industry-leading position in the vaccine and infectious disease space, successfully conducting over 250 vaccine, prophylaxis and treatment trials to date across its North American sites. Numerous Headlands sites have been selected for all currently ongoing late-stage COVID -19 vaccine trials, including four sites for the AstraZeneca Phase III COVID-19 trial. Recruitment efforts for the AstraZeneca trial are currently underway in Atlanta, GA ; McAllen, TX; Lake Charles, LA ; and Palm Beach, FL .

Headlands employs a variety of recruiting sources for its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials, with a strong focus on ensuring the inclusion of a wide array of ethnic and age groups.

“We are proud that the JEM team successfully dosed the first North American patient in this important trial and look forward to building upon their efforts across all of our participating sites,” said Mark Blumling, CEO of Headlands Research.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the belief that clinical trial research needs to evolve significantly to better meet the real-world needs of patients. Our mission is to profoundly improve the clinical process by integrating novel technologies into a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing diverse and underserved populations. Based in San Francisco and backed by leading global investment firm KKR , Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .