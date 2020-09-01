Canada’s First and Largest 5G Network Expands to 26 New Cities and Towns across British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, will expand to over 60 Canadian markets by year-end



Expansion will support additional 5G devices launching this fall on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans; over two million Canadians now on Rogers Infinite plans

Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power Canada’s economy to compete globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it has launched 5G on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in 26 new cities and towns across British Columbia1. Including these markets, Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, has launched in over 50 new cities and towns in Canada today and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by year-end.

Building on the company’s January roll out of 5G in downtown Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Rogers 5G network is now the largest in Canada and available in the following cities and towns in British Columbia, bringing consumers and businesses the very best in wireless technology to their own neighbourhoods and business parks2:

Abbotsford-Mission

Maple Ridge

Port Moody

Burnaby Nanaimo Richmond Chilliwack New Westminster Salmon Arm Coquitlam North Vancouver Surrey Courtenay Oliver Vancouver Delta Osoyoos Vernon Kamloops Penticton Victoria Kelowna Pitt Meadows West Vancouver Langley Port Coquitlam White Rock

“5G represents a massive technological transformation that will change the way British Columbians live and work,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud that 5G is now available in 27 cities and towns in British Columbia. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in B.C. and for Canada, globally.”

Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world. Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing.

In British Columbia, Rogers continues to invest in wireless enhancements and technology throughout the province, including launching Canada’s first 5G smart city pilot earlier this year with the City of Kelowna and the University of British Columbia. In 2018, Rogers announced a multi-million dollar partnership with UBC to fund academic research in 5G applications and applied sciences including the launch of the country’s first 5G-powered smart campus. The company also launched network sites this year in West Kelowna and Osoyoos, a partnership with Nisg̱a’a Nation that connects communities in Northwestern B.C., and a collaboration with the B.C. Government that brings wireless coverage to residents and businesses of Witsuwit’en Village (Witset First Nation).

“The expansion of Rogers 5G network will further revolutionize the way we live, work, learn, play and interact with each other,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “Giving people access to 5G technology will help them take full advantage of the digital economy and allow our economy, businesses and communities to grow and thrive.”

Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player, lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026. In Vancouver alone, the industry has the potential to increase GDP by $270 million in productivity due to reduced traffic congestion3.



Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that last year Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in British Columbia of $1.7 billion of output including over 5,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Earlier this year, Rogers announced that it will bring 350 new jobs into the local economy by 2021 through its B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna.

