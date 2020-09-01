Honda Power Equipment Launches Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App

/EIN News/ -- Remote Generator Operation and Monitoring Puts Power of Honda Generators in Palm of the Hand

Honda Power Equipment is launching the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App . The app allows a user to start (electric start models only), stop, and monitor critical operations of Honda generators through a Bluetooth® interface on a smartphone.

The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App is available now on four Honda generators—the best-selling Honda EU2200i and EU2200i Companion Super Quiet Series models, along with the Deluxe Series EM5000 and EM6500 units.

Two other Honda generators, the Super Quiet Series EU7000iS and EU2200i Camo, also will incorporate the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App and go on sale later this fall.

The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App puts valuable information in the palm of the hand of the consumer, making operation more convenient, and reducing the need to go outside in inclement weather to monitor generators.

Honda Power Equipment also is completing integration of the CO-MINDER™ system across its full lineup of generators; Honda EB Industrial, EG Economy, EM Deluxe and EU Super Quiet Series models will come standard with CO-MINDER™ detection technology and be available by the end of 2020.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Power Equipment, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is making generator use easier and more convenient with the launch of the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App. The app allows a user to start (electric start models only), stop, and monitor critical operations of a portable Honda generator remotely from a compatible Apple device or Android smartphone through a Bluetooth® interface.

Honda Power Equipment launches its exclusive Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App during the exceptionally active 2020 hurricane season, a time when many consumers are preparing their homes and families against powerful tropical storms. The app operates within a 75-foot line of sight, allowing the user to start (electric start models only) and stop the generator; monitor a range of information, such as output power, engine operating hours, oil life, (fuel level EU7000iS only), estimated run times based on power usage; as well as receive warnings and routine maintenance reminders. The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App also allows the user to control multiple, compatible Honda generators from a single mobile device. On Honda generators that feature electric start—the EM5000, EM6500 and EU7000iS—the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App allows for remote starting, stopping and monitoring. Honda pull start models, such as the EU2200i, require manual start-up, but the new app allows for remote stopping and monitoring.

Millions of customers depend on Honda generators for work, home, and play applications, such as tailgating, camping, jobsites, and emergency home backup during power outages. “The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App combines remote generator operation and monitoring with impressive performance, unmatched convenience, and a host of other benefits designed to deliver maximum remote freedom and control to the user,” said Will Walton, Vice President of Honda Power Equipment. “Our Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App puts valuable information in the palm of the hand of the consumer and provides an exceptional user experience. Whether someone is depending on a generator at home during a storm or enjoying an adventure at a remote campsite, this new Honda technology offers enhanced ease of use and flexible operation.”

The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App operates with selected Apple devices and Android smartphones. The app is compatible with the majority of iOS devices introduced during the last four years, including iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus (and newer), along with the iPad Pro 13.3 (and newer)—Apple devices using iOS versions 11.0 (and newer). The app also is compatible with Android smartphones using software versions 9.0 (and newer). The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App is easy to install and operate: the owner simply downloads the app and follows the pairing instructions.

Honda Power Equipment will roll out the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App on selected generator models throughout 2020, starting in September with four models—the popular EU2200i and EU2200 i Companion Super Quiet Series inverter generators for work, home, and recreational applications and the Deluxe Series EM5000 and EM6500 units for home backup and workplace power. The Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App will be available on the EU7000iS and the EU2200 i Camo models later this fall.

A Closer Look: Honda Generators with Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App

Honda Super Quiet Series generators are inverter technology-equipped, lightweight models that feature a totally enclosed body and significant acoustic engineering, resulting in noticeably quieter performance. Designed for the ultimate in quality, portability and convenience, the popular Honda EU2200 i , EU2200 i Companion , EU2200 i Camo and EU7000iS models provide reliable power for a wide range of outdoor recreational activities including tailgating gatherings or a trip to the great outdoors.

The Honda EU2200i delivers 10 percent more power than the best-selling EU2000i model it replaced in 2018, enabling customers to power more of what they need. The 200-watt power increase offered by the Honda EU2200i generator gives users the opportunity to step up to more uses and bigger applications, without an increase in generator weight, size or cost. For example, an extra 200 watts could mean the addition of a slow cooker, or a box fan or a computer, to what’s already being powered—all adding up to greater value. Technical enhancements result in more power and maximum output at lower rpms, delivering customers quiet, efficient portable power for work, home or play. The model also features a run time of 3.2 to 8.1 hours on a single 0.95-gallon tank , depending on the generator load. Color-coded start up components, an easier oil fill/drain, and a convenient fuel shut-off valve make the Honda EU2200i generator easier to use and maintain.

The Honda EU2200i can be paired with another identically sized unit—the EU2200i Companion—to double power capacity. Parallel capability allows two smaller, lighter generators to do the work of a much larger generator without sacrificing portability. The EU2200i Companion features a built-in 30A outlet for easy parallel capability.

The Honda EU2200i Camo boasts a Realtree® Camo exterior, created especially to blend in with natural surroundings. The lightweight EU2200i Camo generator is both rugged and reliable and features a totally enclosed body for noticeably quieter performance to enhance the outdoor experience.

For the ultimate in quiet and power, Honda offers the EU7000iS in its Super Quiet Series. Addressing customer demand for an even more powerful model—while still portable and exceptionally quiet—the compact and fuel-efficient EU7000iS generator leads the Honda EU Super Quiet class in high quality, portable power technology. At a total dry weight of 261 pounds, the EU7000iS produces 7,000 watts at peak power at a quiet 58 dB(A). Ideal for a host of commercial and residential applications as well as outdoor events, the Honda EU7000iS also incorporates the company's first application of electronic fuel injection into a generator design, resulting in greater fuel efficiency, extremely easy starting without the need for a choke, and longer operating times. Electronic fuel injection also allows for longer-term fuel storage without having to drain a carburetor or perform other related maintenance. What's more, the generator incorporates a convenient one-touch, push button electric start switch.

Honda Deluxe Series generators provide convenient, reliable backup power during outages.



The EM5000 and EM6500 generators feature electric start, exceptionally long run times on one tank of fuel, and 20-amp GFCI duplex receptacles. Powered by the Honda iGX engine, the EM models include the exclusive iAVR Power feature that enhances generator performance and power output. iAVR is a Honda Generator exclusive system incorporating Honda DAVR (Digital Auto Voltage Regulator) that realizes a 50 percent reduction in voltage fluctuation over other AVR systems. For up to 10 seconds, the iAVR allows for increased wattage above the maximum rating to start high-ampere load applications. Both the EM5000 and the EM6500 can produce up to 7,000 watts for as long as 10 seconds. A combination of factors creates the additional iAVR power in the EM generator line. They include the Honda iGX engine with Digital Capacitive Discharge Ignition (DCDI), Self-Tuning Regulator (STR) governor, and Current Transformer (CT) sensor coupled with the DAVR alternator.

In conjunction with the launch of the Honda My Generator Bluetooth® App, Honda Power Equipment also announces the completion of the integration of its CO-MINDER™ system across its full lineup of generators; Honda EB Industrial, EG Economy, EM Deluxe and EU Super Quiet Series models are to be designed standard with CO-MINDER™ detection technology and available by end of 2020. A complete listing of all models, features, benefits and Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is available at https://powerequipment.honda.com/generators .

Operating a Generator

Take it outside! As the only safe place to operate a portable generator, taking it outside is absolutely mandatory to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide. But there's even more you can do. By educating yourself about all carbon monoxide risks, you'll be better prepared to protect your family from this colorless, odorless threat. The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) provides a fact sheet and website dedicated to safe portable generator operation. Information can be found at http://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/ .

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda Power Equipment , a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including outboard marine engines, general purpose engines, generators, walk-behind and robotic lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers for commercial, rental and residential applications.

Lightweight, compact Honda generators for commercial and consumer applications produce between 1,000 and 10,000 watts of power, providing smooth, dependable power for recreation, construction, rental, computers, appliances and emergency use. All Honda generators are powered by advanced Honda 4-stroke engines and incorporate technology that make Honda generators among the world’s quietest. Honda generators for typical residential use average 64-73 decibels with the Super Quiet Series operating at noise levels as low as 49 decibels—roughly the noise level in a private office. All Honda generator models meet applicable exhaust and evaporative regulations. These models also carry the Honda industry-competitive, commercial-use, three-year warranty.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

